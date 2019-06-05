Using blockchain as a project management device

A smart contract is basically a code that runs atop of a blockchain. It contains specific rules which both parties in that contract must agree to. Once those conditions are met, the smart contract will automatically execute or implement itself.

In complex project management workflows (link resides outside ibm.com), you could potentially use smart contracts as a means to manage interdependent tasks.

For example, in the construction industry (link resides outside ibm.com) the use of building, information, and modeling (BIM) is growing. The basic idea of BIM is to facilitate collaboration between the different stakeholders in the construction project, such as the architectural firm, civil engineers, suppliers, and others.

Let’s imagine a building construction project involving the concrete supplier, construction crew, and the building project owner. The project owner could set smart contracts that will only notify the construction crew to come on the scheduled date after the concrete is delivered to the site.

If the concrete is not delivered, then the crew subcontractor would not need to commit to that scheduled date. This could prevent the risk of idle labor and, in turn, help control the budget of the project. Likewise, the crew subcontractor could freely send its people to another project in lieu of the original project without having to notify the project owner — they can just refer to the information shown in the BIM software.

Similarly, you could have smart contracts to only release specific orders to suppliers — for example the amount and grade of steel you need — only when the civil engineer greenlights the design. If the engineer detects a clash, the suppliers will not be notified until the designers resolve the clash.

But when that is done, the suppliers will only get orders based on the updated design, thereby saving the project owner of cost overruns resulting from incompatible materials. You can apply this to aviation, auto-manufacturing, electronics manufacturing, and other project types too.

A blockchain-based BIM suite would also provide each stakeholder with an immutable source for the project’s metadata. They can use that metadata as proof for arbitration, disputes, and regulatory reasons as well as for accreditation purposes, such as LEED and WELL (link resides outside ibm.com) building standards.