How blockchain is driving innovation in financial services

The past three years have seen an astonishing number of blockchain pilots introduced to explore the emerging technology’s potential impact in the banking industry. Of course, even during the most manic days of blockchain hype, it was always clear that only the most thoughtful projects would eventually make their way into production and demonstrate real value to banks and other financial services institutions.

Early enthusiasm for blockchain and the ensuing years of rapid development have now given the industry an opportunity to reflect on its early success, and to identify what precisely makes distributed ledger technologies not only viable, but valuable in such a wide and growing number of use cases.

IBM is behind more successful enterprise blockchain implementations than any other company, and we believe that to achieve the full potential of adoption, blockchain projects must continue to demonstrate utility and interoperability while working toward the emergence of genuine network effects. By itself, blockchain is just a technology.

That said, by helping solve issues related to managing truth, trust and transparency of data, blockchain technology has leaped to the forefront of transformative change that is already providing a better way of doing business. It is already helping organizations save millions of dollars in intermediary fees and operational spending by validating data. Proven use cases have emerged. As these projects enter production, championed by single or multiple organizations, the blockchain network effect is only going to grow exponentially.