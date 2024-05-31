Responsible AI can revolutionize tax agencies to improve citizen services

The new era of generative AI has spurred the exploration of AI use cases to enhance productivity, improve customer service, increase efficiency and scale IT modernization.

Recent research commissioned by IBM® indicates that as many as 42% of surveyed enterprise-scale businesses have actively deployed AI, while an additional 40% are actively exploring the use of AI technology. But the rates of exploration of AI use cases and deployment of new AI-powered tools have been slower in the public sector because of potential risks.

However, the latest CEO Study by the IBM Institute for the Business Value found that 72% of the surveyed government leaders say that the potential productivity gains from AI and automation are so great that they must accept significant risk to stay competitive.