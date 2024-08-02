AI-based supply chains: Using intelligent automation to build resiliency

Businesses with optimal supply chains achieve 5-15% lower supply chain costs (link resides outside of ibm.com), 20-50% less inventory holdings, and up to 3X cash-to-cash cycle speeds. Yet, most companies underperform due to operational inefficiencies and unexpected external disruptions.

That’s why I’m excited to introduce IBM Supply Chain Intelligence Suite, an AI-based supply chain optimization and automation solution that helps improve supply chain resiliency, increase agility, and optimize operations. This integrated suite is designed to promote collaboration by consolidating disparate data sets to enable you to drive actionable insights, smarter workflows and intelligent automation which lead to faster problem resolution and more efficient supply chain operations.

Tackle your most complex supply chain challenges

Supply Chain Intelligence Suite provides next-generation supply chain capabilities that go beyond visibility. Using a combination of business rules, advanced analytics, AI and automation, the offering enables supply chain professionals to better plan for and respond to their most complex supply chain challenges. For most organizations, these top challenge include visibility, multi-party collaboration and traceability. Let’s explore these in more details…

True end-to-end visibility with embedded AI

‘Drowning in data and starved for insights’ is still true in the world of supply chain management. Nearly 60% of businesses have poor visibility across their (link resides outside of ibm.com) supply chain and 76% of business leaders agree that without “one version of the truth,” their organization will struggle to meet its business objectives.

Supply Chain Intelligence Suite brings you one unified view across your global supply chain network with actionable insights, enabling you to better understand, prioritize, and resolve critical issues in real time. By providing common situational awareness across the supply chain, users can make more confident decisions faster.

Improved efficiency with intelligent automation and multi-party collaboration

By automating routine decisions, supply chain leaders can achieve a new level of operational agility and efficiency. In Supply Chain Intelligence Suite, exception workflows are triggered automatically to resolve any issues caused by unexpected disruption.

Most large enterprises have thousands of tier-1 partners and tens of thousands of extended partners globally. Supply Chain Intelligence Suite’s open platform enables customers to connect and communicate with their extended network in real time. This means replacing the manual, daily process of emailing spreadsheets back and forth with automatic information sharing. Problems can be identified sooner, and cross-company teams can collaborate more efficiently.



Transparency

Built on IBM Blockchain, Supply Chain Intelligence Suite enables traceability by product, company, location, product movement, and condition. This level of detailed transparency is essential to achieving regulatory compliance, cold-chain management, product recall processing, dispute resolution and sharing product history with consumers.

Accelerate your digital supply chain transformation



Leading companies are moving to infuse actionable AI, intelligence and automation into their supply chain. IBM is excited to introduce the Supply Chain Intelligence Suite to help you start this next generation of improvements with its industry-leading AI and advanced technologies.