Drive exponential growth in healthcare with trustworthy AI

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare organizations encountered unpredictable financial, operational, and total experience challenges. According to Forrester Research[1], 69% of healthcare data and analytics decision-makers report that the adoption of AI has had a positive impact on their organization. When 2019 and 2020 survey results were compared, the percentage of healthcare organizations implementing or have implemented AI grew from 55 to 63 percent. The companies with no interest or immediate plans to implement AI dropped from 21 to 18 percent[2]. For many in the sector, artificial intelligence is the solution for new, data-driven insights.

Learn what’s driving interest in AI, view the IBM Health Forum keynote:

Organizations across a wide swath of industries understand that AI is no longer a priority; it is mandatory for success. For those who invest in trustworthy AI, the benefits are clear. AI solutions propel operational efficiency, grow revenue, drive competitive advantage, and improve patient and employee experience outcomes. Despite the industry’s intentions and expectations, many organizations still search for the best practices, technology and ecosystem to reach their AI goals. The IBM Health Forum provided new insights and guideposts for those considering or advancing trustworthy AI within their organizations.

During the Health Forum keynote, industry experts from IBM, Forrester, Highmark Health and Innocens BV shared their experiences and learnings. Their use cases and insights illustrate the potential trustworthy AI delivers to organizations across the sector.

Inderpal Bhandari, IBM Chief Data Officer, kicked off the keynote by describing the role of trust across the AI continuum, specifically:

Trust in data: Designing a digital business from end-to-end having data domains, data governance, data lineage in mind.

Trust in AI models: Ensuring adequate risk management of AI models and business-focused governance to better foster collaboration at the crossroads between intelligent, exponential technologies and people.

Trust in processes and business models: Increasing business productivity by infusing AI based on trusted platform advantages.

Next, guest speaker Dr. Kjell Carlsson, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, shared insights on the state of data and AI in the healthcare industry then transitioned to interviews with experts in healthcare data science and research supported by AI and machine learning.

Dr. Curren Katz, Sr. Director of Data Science Portfolio Management at Janssen Research & Development, described how she and the data science team at Highmark Health used AI models that reduced hospitalization rates for high-risk individuals who could be seriously affected by sepsis. The team repurposed its work for COVID-19.

Dr. David Van Laere, Neonatal Intensive Care Specialist and Founder of Innocens BV, shares how an AI, Edge Computing, and Internet of Things solution contributes to life-saving research. Deployed at Antwerp University Hospital in Belgium, the Innocens Project helps identify severe sepsis in very low birth weight infants enabling expedited treatment by healthcare teams.