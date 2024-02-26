What is the Open-Source Software Security Initiative (OS3I)?

The Open-Source Software Security Initiative (OS3I) recently released Securing the Open-Source Software Ecosystem report, which details the members’ current priorities and recommended cybersecurity solutions. The accompanying fact sheet also provides the highlights of the report. The OS3I includes both federal departments and agencies working together to deliver policy solutions to secure and defend the ecosystem. The new initiative is part of the overall National Cybersecurity Strategy.

After the Log4Shell vulnerability in 2021, the Biden-Harris administration committed to improving the security of the open-source software. Before the incident, the administration and government as a whole did not have a significant focus on open-source security. The delay in response to creating the Cyber Safety Review Board also prompted some concern.

The National Cybersecurity Strategy, released in March 2023, stated the federal government’s commitment to open-source and created the OS3I. Over the past year, President Biden’s National Cybersecurity Strategy and the Office of the National Cyber Director have focused on improving open-source software security along with both data security and data privacy.

In August 2023, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) released a request for information on the OS3I. They received over 100 responses from the open-source software community, including open-source software nonprofits, individuals, industry, academia and research organizations. The majority of responses related to security.

After reviewing the responses, leaders incorporated the input into the OS3I. Here are the four key areas of focus according to the report.