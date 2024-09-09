ONCD releases request for information: Open-source software security

Open-source software is a collective partnership across the development community that requires both private and public buy-in. However, securing open-source software can be tricky. With so many different people working on the coding, security measures are often overlooked, increasing the chances that a vulnerability will fall through the cracks and be exploited. The Open-Source Software Security Initiative (OS31) aims to provide governance over open-source security processes.

After the Log4Shell vulnerability, securing open-source software became a top priority for the federal government. The goals of this new initiative are:

Unifying the federal government’s voice on open-source software security

Establishing a strategic approach for the federal government’s secure use of open-source software and the broader ecosystem

Encouraging long-term sustained security investment in the open-source software ecosystem

Engaging and building trust with the open-source software community

Shortly after OS31 was released, various government agencies, including the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) and the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) put out a request for information (RFI) to “invite public comments on areas of long-term focus and prioritization on open-source software security"

The White House released a summary of the RFI in August 2024. The result offers a broad list of suggestions of areas the respondents want to see prioritized to improve security across the open-source software ecosystem. Here are the top three.