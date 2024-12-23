Live commerce gets an AI-powered reboot

What do Dolly Parton, Martha Stewart and Nicki Minaj have in common? All three have hosted live commerce events during the 2024 holiday season—on Walmart Live, Amazon Live and TikTok Shop Live, respectively.

Dolly helped shoppers find products from her kitchen and entertaining line at Walmart to “host their next festive gathering.” Martha shared her favorite Black Friday deals from Amazon for the home, bathroom and kitchen. And Nicki drew millions of viewers to the TikTok Shop Live launch of her new company, Pink Friday Nails.

Nearly 40 years after the TV network QVC popularized the idea of shopping from the convenience of home, live shopping is back—with an AI-powered twist. As in the days of flashy jewelry and elastic waistbands, viewers can still identify an item they like and buy it right away. However, instead of calling a hotline from their landline to complete the purchase, live commerce—the fusion of livestreaming and shopping—occurs almost entirely online.

Online live commerce emerged in China, with the launch of Alibaba’s Taobao Live in 2016. Now, businesses including TikTok, Amazon, Walmart and the clothing resale platform Poshmark host live commerce events, which are getting an extra boost from AI.

In a livestreamed shopping event, shoppers can interact with the host and buy products in real time. In the background, AI analyzes customers’ behavior as they comment and ask questions, then sends customers promotions that are customized specifically for them. The business case is clear: live commerce can generate conversion rates that are up to ten times higher than conventional e-commerce, according to McKinsey.

“If you can define what’s most important to your core customer, then a livestream can speak to them in an easy, targeted and entertaining manner,” says Jane Cheung, a Global Research Leader for Consumer Industries at IBM’s Institute for Business Value (IBV).

Cheung gives the example of a parent searching for matching Christmas pajamas for the family. “The livestream can answer any questions they have immediately and tailor promotions to their exact preferences,” Cheung says.