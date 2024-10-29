AI's role in protecting biodiversity

In the two years since countries signed the original Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, there has been an explosion in innovation in artificial intelligence. As AI systems have gotten more powerful, generative AI has become an increasingly functional tool for everything from the processing and summarization of information to predictive analysis.

As nations seek new ways to measure biodiversity within their borders and process the massive amount of data needed to develop conservation plans, AI can help us gain more insight into our planet’s needs, and how we can address them.

Adam Thompson, Global Sustainable Finance and ESG Offering Leader at IBM Consulting, has seen firsthand how AI can transform how countries handle, process and understand information.

“In the past, the problem statement was, ‘How to effectively work on arbitrary geospatial problems across heterogeneous datasets ranging from earth observation via weather model output to IoT sensors,’” he says. “And the volume of the data could be massive.”

Thompson says data from European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellites—which collect new images of all of Earth's land surfaces, coastal areas and inland waters every five days—amounts to about 3.2 terabytes per day. Weather projections generated by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts could be as much as 250 terabytes per day.

“From a capacity point of view, it is clearly is not feasible for a lot of organizations to manage such volumes of data for modeling purposes,” Thompson says.

Though it presents its own challenges when it comes to energy consumption, Generative AI offers a potential path for making data processing easier without stakeholders needing all of the data on hand. Thompson says that one way to achieve that is through smaller models, like IBM Granite foundation models, which researchers can deploy for specific sustainability-related purposes, such as Earth observation and energy consumption. “The accuracy of modeling using foundational models helps users improve results,” Thompson says.