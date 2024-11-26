Nuclear power generation has been effectively stagnant in the United States for the better part of the last three decades, largely as a result of growing costs and safety concerns following several high-profile disasters. But as the need for energy grows, popular clean energy options present a challenge: they don’t always provide the capacity needed to meet demand.

Nuclear power, by contrast, can be more stable and predictable. “Nuclear facilities are capable of generating power over 90% of the time,” says Maksim Sonin, Hydrogen Projects Fellow at Stanford University’s Precourt Institute for Energy. And for data centers in particular, which are typically designed to be always on and in operation, sustained access to power is important, Sonin says.

Of course, getting nuclear reactors online takes time. On average, it takes between six to eight years to get a reactor up and running, according to an analysis from University of Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie. That lead time is the result of “a very prolonged approval cycle, extended schedules to bring online, and high capital expenditure,” Sonin says.

In recent years, though, small modular reactors (SMRs) have become more feasible thanks to development in the space and efforts to unwind some regulatory red tape. SMRs generate about one-third the power of a traditional nuclear reactor, though the upstart cost and buildout time are considerably less. For that reason, companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are eyeing SMRs as an option for clean energy generation that could ramp up faster than traditional options.

That doesn’t mean that SMRs are without their challenges. “Social, safety and other matters can pose roadblocks at any stage of these technologies' commercialization,” Sonin says. Because of those potential concerns, Sonin believes that SMRs will likely only contribute around 10% of nuclear energy growth in the coming years.