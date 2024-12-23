Will 2025 be the year of AI-generated advertising?

The release of AI video generators like Luma AI, SORA and Runway has opened up new possibilities for creators, enabling experimentation with ads, films and music videos like never before.

Major brands have already ventured into this space. Coca-Cola released its first AI-generated Christmas ad this year, while fashion retailer Mango has incorporated AI into its recent campaigns.

“2023 was a year of exploration; 2024 is the year of action,” says Cyril Foiret, founder of Maison Meta, a generative AI studio that has trained creative teams from fashion giants like Victoria’s Secret, Zara and Mango. Over the past few years, AI-generated content has become increasingly normalized among customers Foiret says, particularly in e-commerce, where brands are eager to accelerate their workflows.

But not everyone is enthusiastic. Coca-Cola’s AI take on its classic 1995 spot, “Holidays Are Coming,” received mixed reactions, especially from artists and creative professionals. Jason Zada, a Bay Area creative director who specializes in AI filmmaking and founded Secret Level, one of the three studios behind the Coca-Cola ad, acknowledges the resistance, as some people believe that AI will ultimately erode jobs.

But he also believes AI is inevitable. “Things are happening, whether or not people like it,” he says.