With generative AI, don’t believe the hype (or the anti-hype)

If we start to run into supply bottlenecks—whether in data, compute or power—Hay believes that engineers will get creative to resolve these impediments.

“When you have an abundance of something, you consume it,” says Hay. “If you’ve got hundreds of thousands of GPUs sitting around, you’re going to use them. But when you have constraints, you become more creative.”

For example, synthetic data represents a promising way to address the data crisis. This data is created algorithmically to mimic the characteristics of real-world data and can serve as an alternative or supplement to it. While machine learning engineers must be careful about overusing synthetic data, a hybrid approach might help overcome the scarcity of real-world data in the short term. For instance, the recent Microsoft PHI-3.5 models or Hugging Face SMOL models have been trained with substantial amounts of synthetic data, resulting in highly capable small models.

Today’s LLMs are power-hungry, but there’s little reason to believe that current transformers are the final architecture. SSM-based models, such as Mistral Codestral Mamba, Jamba 1.5 or Falcon Mamba 1.5, are gaining popularity due to their increased context length capabilities. Hybrid architectures that use multiple types of models are also gaining traction. Beyond architecture, engineers are finding value in other methods, such as quantization, chips designed specifically for inference, and fine-tuning, a deep learning technique that involves adapting a pretrained model for specific use cases.

“I’d love to see more of a community around fine-tuning in the industry, rather than the pretraining,” says Hay. “Pretraining is the most expensive part of the process. Fine-tuning is so much cheaper, and you can potentially get a lot more value out of it.”

Hay suggests that in the future, we might have more GPUs than we know what to do with because our techniques have become much more efficient. He recently experimented with turning a personal laptop into a machine capable of training models. By rebuilding more efficient data pipelines and tinkering with batching, he is figuring out ways to work within the limitations. He could naturally do all this on an expensive H100 Tensor Core GPU, but a scarcity mindset enabled him to find more efficient ways to achieve the wanted results. Necessity was the mother of invention.