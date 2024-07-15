Taming the Wild West of AI-generated search results

Companies are racing to integrate generative AI into their search engines, hoping to revolutionize the way users access information. However, this uncharted territory comes with a significant challenge: ensuring the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated search results. As AI models grapple with “hallucinations“—producing content that fills in gaps with inaccurate information—the industry faces a critical question: How can we harness the potential of AI while minimizing the spread of misinformation?

Google’s new generative AI search tool recently surprised users by suggesting they eat rocks. Despite this, the company told the BBC the feature performs relatively well overall.

“The examples we’ve seen are generally very uncommon queries, and aren’t representative of most people’s experiences,” Google said in a statement to the news service. “The vast majority of AI overviews provide high quality information, with links to dig deeper on the web.”

The incident highlights the search technology’s current limitations. The AI Overviews feature, powered by Gemini, a large language model similar to the one behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT, generates written responses to specific search queries by summarizing online information. While the current AI boom capitalizes on LLMs’ impressive proficiency in text generation, the software can also employ this capability to present inaccuracies or errors convincingly.

Generative AI can simplify online search results by summarizing information. However, it can become risky when sources disagree or when people use AI summaries to make important decisions.

As AI-powered search engines rapidly evolve, researchers are trying to boost their reliability by squashing inaccuracies, fighting bias and increasing transparency. From teaching AI when to admit uncertainty to prioritizing diversity in training data, these experts are exploring innovative solutions to build trust and pave the way for a search experience users can confidently rely on, even as they acknowledge the significant progress still to be made.

Academics and scientists in the field weigh in on how we got to this point—and what that path to progress looks like.