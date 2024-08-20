New weather forecasts show human impact

While heat waves present a reliable test case for attribution models, the researchers at Oxford believe their new technique can be used to determine human impact for other types of extreme weather events, as well.

In fact, a study from the same team published earlier this year in the journal Environmental Research: Climate used the same technique to determine how human behavior affected Storm Eunice, a severe windstorm that blew through the United Kingdom in 2022, hitting wind speeds of 122 miles per hour, knocking out power for 1.4 million homes and causing 17 deaths.

Using their forecast models, the researchers were able to determine that the conditions caused by climate change intensified the storm by as much as 26%.

“This demonstrates that this method isn’t just applicable to heat waves, which are seen as being the easiest type of extreme weather to attribute to climate change,” Leach said. “Impacts from climate change are generally much harder to kind of disentangle from a mid-latitude windstorm, and we successfully applied it to that.”

The fact this technique has already been used for attribution on a windstorm suggests it may have potential to perform operational extreme attribution, which is essentially a nearly real-time determination of how human activity is affecting a weather event.

This is important not just to understand how our behaviors affect the weather that we’re experiencing, but to be able to deliver that information when most people are paying attention. “Generally, people are most interested in extreme weather immediately following the event and interest tends to fade over time,” Leach said. Achieving operational attribution would allow scientists to share with the public how human activity is affecting weather while the world is rapt by a storm.

Leach argued that the method his team utilized moves the scientific community closer to operational attribution, as it makes use of weather models that already run routinely every day to produce forecasts.

“We suggest that with this approach, you can take an almost identical model setup to what is used to produce a routine operational forecast and modify it to produce forecasts of a counterfactual world without human influence on the climate in order to do operational attribution,” he said.

Another potential application that Leach sees for this method is for impact attribution, which is a branch of the same school of science that focuses on the social, economic and ecological impacts of weather events. For example, with a heat wave, impact attribution would try to determine how many excess deaths can be attributed to the conditions of climate change that made the conditions worse.

Leach said that weather forecast models are already built into some impact modeling chains that are used for emergency management services. “In theory, you could get that extra step toward the impact, just by the fact that you’re using a weather forecast model that is already built into this modeling chain.”