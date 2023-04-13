Top 3 considerations for adopting RISE with SAP to modernize your operations

Organizations are increasingly seeking more choice and flexibility as they modernize their mission-critical workloads. But each organization is at a different point and has different goals when transforming their businesses and modernizing their SAP environments. Some organizations are looking to improve business operations by moving from legacy ERP to SAP S/4HANA®, SAP’s next-generation ERP software, while others want to replace manual processes with AI and automation.

SAP, the leader in enterprise application software solutions, recognized the need for a flexible cloud-based solution and introduced RISE with SAP to help organizations modernize their ERP, accelerate business transformation and drive innovation. Launched in January 2021, RISE with SAP is a subscription management solution that packages software, cloud platform, innovation and SAP expertise to help simplify, modernize and transforms client’s processes and operations using SAP.

To complement and help maximize the value of RISE with SAP, IBM introduced BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, a portfolio that draws upon advisory, implementation, application and technical management services from IBM Consulting™. These services leverage IBM Consulting’s deep industry expertise and experience to offer clients a simplified and unified approach toward modernizing their operations using rich data and integrating powerful AI technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

In addition to the leading management and consulting services of IBM Consulting, the company’s 50-plus year partnership with SAP makes the BREAKTHROUGH portfolio unique in:

Helping existing and potential SAP clients, no matter where they are on their journey

Accelerating and amplifying RISE outcomes that are specific to client needs

Supporting clients throughout their SAP modernization journey with IBM Consulting professionals, services and solutions

Advancing cloud migration, operational efficiency and continuous improvements

All companies need to develop new business models to stay ahead of market disruptions and improve automation, so they can innovate and create business value. Here are three considerations for adopting RISE with SAP and BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP.