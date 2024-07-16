The power of the mainframe and cloud-native applications

Mainframe modernization refers to the process of transforming legacy mainframe systems, applications and infrastructure to align with modern technology and business standards. This process unlocks the power of mainframe systems, enabling organizations to use their existing investments in mainframe technology and capitalize on the benefits of modernization. By modernizing mainframe systems, organizations can improve agility, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience.
Mainframe modernization empowers organizations to harness the latest technologies and tools, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and DevOps, to drive innovation and business growth. Modernized mainframe systems can seamlessly integrate with other systems, applications and data sources, enabling the creation of new business models and revenue streams.
Moreover, modernization helps organizations to address the challenges of an aging workforce, reduce the cost of maintenance and operations, and improve system performance and scalability. By unlocking the power of mainframe modernization, organizations can achieve significant business benefits, improve competitiveness, and maintain their position in the market.
Migrating a mainframe system to a different platform, such as a cloud-based or distributed system, can be a complex and risky process. Modernizing, on the other hand, allows organizations to retain the value of their existing investments in mainframe technology while reaping the benefits of modernization.
Through the partnership between IBM® and Microsoft, organizations are now able to make Mainframe business functions and data available to applications and services running in Azure through (new) APIs and additionally, integrate with popular enterprise software and more through Azure Logic Apps.
The use of APIs to modernize a mainframe environment can bring significant benefits to an organization. First, it enables the integration of modern technologies and tools with existing mainframe systems. Thus, allowing the organization to use the latest advancements in technology and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations. APIs can be used to integrate mobile applications, cloud computing and artificial intelligence with the mainframe, providing a more comprehensive and modernized solution.
Also, APIs can help to enhance the user experience by enabling the development of user-friendly interfaces and dashboards that provide real-time access to mainframe data and services, improving productivity and decision-making capabilities. These APIs, which can be created using IBM z/OS Connect, can be integrated with Azure API Management. Azure API Management is a fully managed service that helps organizations to publish, secure and manage APIs for their applications. It provides a comprehensive set of tools and features to create, monitor and control the lifecycle of APIs.
These APIs can be used to build Mobile or web applications by using Microsoft Power Platform. Microsoft Power Platform Power Apps is a low-code or no-code option to create a web-based user interface that connects to the previously mentioned developed services.
Azure Logic Apps provides another way for developers to modernize mainframe applications, including integration with popular enterprise software, real-time processing, machine learning capabilities and cost-effectiveness. It enables developers to automate repetitive tasks and workflows, freeing up mainframe resources for more critical tasks and improving overall efficiency.
Providing customized offers that can attract customers and differentiate is a key objective for most businesses. Increasingly, this requires real-time exchange of information between core business applications running on the mainframe and digital front-end applications running on Microsoft Azure. All of this without disrupting core business applications and associated service-level agreements (SLAs).
With IBM Z® Digital Integration Hub, developers can consolidate and curate information stored on the mainframe. instead of moving all the raw data originating from the many core applications and related data sources to the cloud, they can then use mainframe-optimized technologies. These technologies can communicate and store that curated/aggregated information in memory and surface that information through various standards-based interfaces, including through event-based mechanisms such as Kafka or open standard-based APIs.
IBM Z Digital Integration Hub can be configured in an events-based approach to proactively share curated information via Kafka to Microsoft Fabric event streams. As new transactions of interest are processed on the System of Record, account notifications can be processed through these event streams. This can then trigger Data Activator flows to emit the notification to downstream applications and consumers. Combining the capabilities of Microsoft Fabric and IBM zDIH allows clients to quickly develop new solutions by using near-real-time information from IBM Z.
IT leaders are tasked with integrating and extending mainframe capabilities to drive agility and business innovation. In fact, four out of five organizations believe they must rapidly modernize mainframe-based applications to keep up with the competition. However, the challenge is in finding the best approach to application modernization—one that offers the best ROI.
IBM Consulting® can help you design a hybrid cloud strategy with a single integrated operating model, which includes common agile practices and interoperability of applications between IBM Z, Microsoft Azure and mainframes. IBM places applications and data on the right platform and helps keep them secured, encrypted and resilient. It’s an agile, seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud platform with IBM Z at the core. IBM Consulting works to accelerate mainframe application modernization, develop Azure applications, and drive IT automation with IBM Z and Azure. The joint approach allows businesses to innovate faster, maximize investment value, and reduce the need for specialized skills.
Learn how you can unlock the full potential of your mainframe and drive business success. Click the link below to discover the benefits of Mainframe Modernization and schedule a conversation with our experts to explore how IBM can help you achieve your goals.