The power of the mainframe and cloud-native applications

Mainframe modernization refers to the process of transforming legacy mainframe systems, applications and infrastructure to align with modern technology and business standards. This process unlocks the power of mainframe systems, enabling organizations to use their existing investments in mainframe technology and capitalize on the benefits of modernization. By modernizing mainframe systems, organizations can improve agility, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience.

Mainframe modernization empowers organizations to harness the latest technologies and tools, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and DevOps, to drive innovation and business growth. Modernized mainframe systems can seamlessly integrate with other systems, applications and data sources, enabling the creation of new business models and revenue streams.

Moreover, modernization helps organizations to address the challenges of an aging workforce, reduce the cost of maintenance and operations, and improve system performance and scalability. By unlocking the power of mainframe modernization, organizations can achieve significant business benefits, improve competitiveness, and maintain their position in the market.

Migrating a mainframe system to a different platform, such as a cloud-based or distributed system, can be a complex and risky process. Modernizing, on the other hand, allows organizations to retain the value of their existing investments in mainframe technology while reaping the benefits of modernization.