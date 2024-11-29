The finance industry faces a perception gap at the top: Findings from the State of Sustainability Readiness Report 2024

IBM just released its State of Sustainability Readiness Report 2024. The biggest takeaway—regardless of geographic region or industry—is that there’s a chasm between what organizations must do to achieve their sustainability goals and what they’re actually doing. This disconnect, according to the research, might hinge on perception gaps.

The way CEOs view their organization’s challenges, readiness and resilience often differs from how VPs and directors regard the same issues. At an industry level, the report revealed that the greatest perception gaps come from the banking and finance sector.

Perception gaps can adversely impact leaders’ ability to align on and work toward achieving sustainability goals. Data, as it turns out, might be at the core of the perception gap in this industry.