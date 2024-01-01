IBM® Envizi™ Scope 3 Financed Emissions addresses the challenges that you face to calculate, collate, analyze and report on the emissions from your investment portfolio.
You can capture and calculate emissions inventories from your investees on a single platform with analytics tools that support data reviews and help prioritize actions to improve data quality and reduce emissions.
Capture emissions data from third-party providers where available and calculate remaining emissions by using embedded PCAF factors and a PCAF-aligned emissions calculation engine.
Analyze emissions performance by sector, region and asset class and identify hotspots. Assess emissions intensity and the data quality score achieved. Drill down to investee companies and even further to individual borrowers. Show trends over time and explore the calculation method used to identify where to focus action.
Identify data quality hotspots and record and track actions to improve PCAF data quality scores.
Identify emissions hotspots and record and track the progress of programs to drive emissions reduction in investee companies.
Consolidate emissions metrics for reporting and integrate them into the Envizi ESG Reporting Frameworks module to populate ESG disclosures and reports.
Bring together data from third-party systems and natively calculate emissions within the platform.
Slice and dice your data to uncover insights. Compare and contrast investments to identify focus areas and track performance improvement initiatives.
Maintain data governance.
Join the waitlist to be contacted when Envizi Scope 3 Financed Emissions is available
We’ll share resources and contact you when your financed emissions solution is available.