Consolidate your financed emissions data on a single platform to analyze insights, track performance and support sustainability reporting
Enterprise-grade financed emissions for the financial sector

IBM® Envizi™ Scope 3 Financed Emissions addresses the challenges that you face to calculate, collate, analyze and report on the emissions from your investment portfolio.

You can capture and calculate emissions inventories from your investees on a single platform with analytics tools that support data reviews and help prioritize actions to improve data quality and reduce emissions.

IBM ranked in the Leaders category by IDC

Read the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Carbon Accounting and Management Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment” to see how Envizi is positioned.

Module features Capture and calculate emissions

Capture emissions data from third-party providers where available and calculate remaining emissions by using embedded PCAF factors and a PCAF-aligned emissions calculation engine.

 Analyze emissions

Analyze emissions performance by sector, region and asset class and identify hotspots. Assess emissions intensity and the data quality score achieved. Drill down to investee companies and even further to individual borrowers. Show trends over time and explore the calculation method used to identify where to focus action. 

 Improve data quality

Identify data quality hotspots and record and track actions to improve PCAF data quality scores.

 Drive emissions improvements

Identify emissions hotspots and record and track the progress of programs to drive emissions reduction in investee companies.

 Disclose and report

Consolidate emissions metrics for reporting and integrate them into the Envizi ESG Reporting Frameworks module to populate ESG disclosures and reports.
Benefits Why IBM Envizi Financed Emissions? Join the waitlist to be contacted when Financed Emissions is available All your financed emissions data in one place

Bring together data from third-party systems and natively calculate emissions within the platform.

 The tools you need to support analysis and action

Slice and dice your data to uncover insights. Compare and contrast investments to identify focus areas and track performance improvement initiatives.

 Data for sustainability disclosure and reporting

Maintain data governance.
How to buy

Join the waitlist to be contacted when Envizi Scope 3 Financed Emissions is available

 

We’ll share resources and contact you when your financed emissions solution is available.

 
Ready to refine your GHG emissions accounting?

Get a closer look IBM Envizi and how it can help you calculate, track and report on your greenhouse gas emissions.

Footnotes
  • Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.
  • “The information in this document [or page] is provided “as is” without any warranty, express or implied, including without any warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and any warranty or condition of non-infringement”.