Why serverless technology is the next big movement

Over the past decade, we’ve seen serverless computing take the cloud computing world by storm. Serverless is a cloud computing application development and execution model that enables developers to build and run application code without provisioning or managing servers or backend infrastructure.

When developers first started using serverless technology, they were mostly only using it for Function-as-a-Service, or FaaS. This was useful for event-driven functions, but it was very limited. Recently, we’ve seen serverless expand far beyond FaaS: there is a lot more value by using this technology for more large-scale, compute-intensive workloads. This can include supporting large container-based architectures or even running batch jobs at scale.

As we head into KubeCon 2023, we’ve identified several trends to watch around serverless. We’ve also asked our colleagues at MongoDB to weigh-in with their thoughts on this transformative technology.