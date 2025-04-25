Generative AI presents enterprises with transformative opportunities but also introduces critical security risks that must be managed effectively. The adoption of AI-driven technologies increases concerns around data privacy, unauthorized access, adversarial threats and governance complexities. As organizations integrate AI into their workflows, a structured security approach is necessary to mitigate risks while maximizing the benefits of AI.

Here we examine AI security from two key reference points:

Strengthening the security of generative AI platforms : This involves addressing security risks inherent to adopting generative AI platforms, defining security roles across key stakeholders, implementing strong cloud-native security controls and enhancing security operations.

Adopting AI for cybersecurity: AI itself is a powerful tool for enhancing security posture. From automating threat detection to improving vulnerability management, AI is redefining how enterprises approach cybersecurity challenges.

Exploring both these reference points helps provide a comprehensive guide to minimizing the security risks of generative AI platforms while harnessing AI to bolster cybersecurity defenses. Organizations should adopt a multilayered security strategy, align with regulatory requirements and use AI-driven automation to stay resilient against evolving cyberthreats.