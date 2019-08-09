Search LogDNA Records from the Command Line

Earlier this year, IBM and LogDNA announced an integrated offering—Activity Tracker with LogDNA. It allows you to manage and search activity events in LogDNA instances on IBM Cloud. There are IAM, account management, and all kinds of service instance events that can be tracked. Viewing the events is typically done in the LogDNA UI. I, however, want to perform searches on the command line and integrate it with IBM Cloud Functions.

In this article, I discuss the small tool that I wrote to search the activity logs and export them.