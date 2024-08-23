Is premium DNS worth it?

There’s a moment in the life of most enterprises where the connection between Domain Name System (DNS) and revenue comes into greater focus. It’s the moment when businesses discover that delivering high-quality applications, services and content requires more attention to the quality of DNS connections. For most businesses, this is also the moment when they discover that the free DNS services offered by domain registrars or DIY systems they’ve been using are no longer fit for purpose.

That connection between DNS performance and revenue is usually followed by a mental adjustment on the operational cost of a premium DNS hosting solution. Many IT teams aren’t accustomed to thinking about authoritative DNS as a distinct budget item. Until an outage or a “we can’t do that” conversation forces the issue, they tend to think about DNS as “free” or something that’s simply there for the taking. For example:

BIND or DIY authoritative DNS solutions are usually built and maintained in-house. Since there’s no payment to an external provider, the “out of pocket” expenses of personnel time and compute resources are felt less acutely.

solutions are usually built and maintained in-house. Since there’s no payment to an external provider, the “out of pocket” expenses of personnel time and compute resources are felt less acutely. Registrar DNS offerings are either included in a basic domain registration package or sold as a very low-cost add-on. As long as you stay within usage limits, DNS probably doesn’t come up as a specific cost to consider.

offerings are either included in a basic domain registration package or sold as a very low-cost add-on. As long as you stay within usage limits, DNS probably doesn’t come up as a specific cost to consider. CDN providers sometimes include authoritative DNS as an add-on to a larger web services package.

Some amount of sticker shock is common when businesses decide to move from one of the above models to a premium DNS provider like NS1®. It’s the network equivalent of paying for bottled water after a lifetime of drinking from the tap. Water (like DNS) is essential, but when you’re used to thinking about something as free, it comes as a bit of a surprise to pay for it in a distinct way.

The key thing to remember is that premium DNS services deliver more business value—you’re upgrading because basic solutions no longer fit your requirements.