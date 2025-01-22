Generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) holds significant productivity potential for enterprises. However, when implementing AI models, bigger isn’t always better. There are 2 major LLM issues preventing enterprise adoption.

First, many LLMs are general-purpose, limiting their value. “Average” company models are ineffective because no “average” company exists. Effective AI models must be built, tuned and deployed to specific organizational needs.

Second, many proprietary LLMs are ‘black boxes’—a closed model in which only the company that owns it can see the components of—lacking data transparency and hindering tuning with enterprise data, where AI’s true value lies. This leaves enterprises responsible for model performance without insight or control.

These issues prevent trust and understanding of model safety. Without effectively choosing gen AI solutions to meet industry, legal and regulatory requirements, companies can’t fully use gen AI’s power.