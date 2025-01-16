LLMs can generate embeddings, which are numerical representations of text. Converting contract clauses and terms into these embeddings allows for deeper analysis. Embeddings help identify similarities between different sections of contracts, even when the wording differs but the intent is the same.

Returning to our legal analyst example, using embeddings with RAG allows interactive querying of the contract. The legal analyst can ask questions such as, "What is the scope of the indemnification clause?" or "Are there exclusions for third-party claims?"

The artificial intelligence (AI) retrieves relevant sections and summarizes responses in plain language, quickly pinpointing key details. This method improves accuracy by consulting a broader knowledge base beyond the contract itself.