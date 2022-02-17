Kubernetes Audit Logs: Answering the Who, When and What

As a cluster administrator, by following the simple steps in this blog post, you should be able to answer questions about Kubernetes audit logs, like who initiated a request to delete a Kubernetes resource? When did it happen? On what did it happen?
Audit logs allow you to better understand the operations that are initiated by users in your cluster, which can help you troubleshoot issues or report compliance to industry and internal standards.
Although the Kubernetes API server for your cluster is enabled for auditing by default, no auditing data is available until you set up log forwarding. You can forward audit logs for the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, the Kubernetes API server and the worker nodes to a logging instance on IBM Cloud.
You can always enable and launch logging from your Kubernetes cluster’s overview page. By now, you should see the audit logs on the IBM Log Analysis view:
Note: Using the
So, by now you know which IAM user (who) created the namespace (what) and when was it created. Note: The
Following the steps in the post, you learned what audit logs are, what the audit logs capture and how to forward and collect the audit logs in IBM Log Analysis to query and decode the logs to understand the operations that are initiated by users in your cluster.
You can always control user access with IBM Cloud IAM and Kubernetes RBAC. To understand more about Kubernetes auditing and the audit policy, refer to the Kubernetes documentation.
If you have any queries, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter or on LinkedIn.