Internet of Animals: A look at the new tech getting animals online

“The dependence on a single ICARUS payload…demonstrated the vulnerability of the former infrastructure,” Müller said. Animals continued to carry the trackers, a burden that was no longer producing benefits for potentially understanding and protecting them. And the sudden absence in the database that counts on regular updates carried the potential for harmful consequences to scientific research.

While it’s hard to say getting plunged back into darkness is ever a benefit to those who value data and information, the event was illuminating on its own. It sent the ICARUS team back to the drawing board, which also allowed them to build a system that wouldn’t just get them back online but would offer fail-safes that could mitigate risks of future outages.

“What was initially a shock for all the scientists involved very quickly turned into a euphoric ‘Plan B’ and the development of a new, much more powerful and much cheaper CubeSat system, flanked by a terrestrial observation system,” Müller said.

The space segment of the new system will include multiple payloads, the first of which will be launched in 2025 in partnership with the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich. It will be the first five planned launches, which will send CubeSat satellites, nanosatellites that will hang in polar orbit and provide coverage across the entire planet rather than a limited range.

They will work in collaboration with a terrestrial “Internet of Things” style network that will be able to generate real-time data from the ground. The result, according to Müller, will be “tagged animals can be observed much more frequently, more reliably and in every part of the world.”

These receivers will be picking up data from upgraded tags, which the ICARUS team has been working tirelessly to shrink down to a size that minimizes invasiveness for the animal. The tags that will be used for the latest version of the ICARUS system will weigh just 0.95 grams, but according to Müller, their transmitters have gotten incredibly small in recent years.

“Thanks to the continuous technical development of animal transmitters, which now weigh just as little as 0.08 grams and are extremely powerful, even insects such as butterflies and bees as well as the smallest bats can be tagged for the first time,” she said.

Once the new ICARUS system is online, Müller and the team expect to see the clouded vision of the animal kingdom continue to clear up. “The migration routes and the behavior and interactions of animals about which almost nothing is known to date can be researched,” she said of the project. “We continue to expect great interest in the scientific world to use this system and to continuously develop and optimize it.”