Internet of Animals: A look at the new tech getting animals online

All living things on Earth are connected, in that we all affect one another, directly and indirectly. But more often than not, we don’t see or know what is happening in the lives of animals. Deep in the jungles and forests, far off in the deserts and prairies, many species of animals are seeing their behavior change as the planet warms in ways we can’t see.
Thanks to technological achievements in recent years, we are starting to have a clearer look into these environments that have previously been obscured from our view. Modern breakthroughs have made tracking tools less invasive, easier to manage, and have created the conditions for better seeing and understanding of wildlife, including how they move and behave.
A team of researchers has tapped these innovations to create a global network of animals, tracking the movement of thousands of creatures in a way that reveals never-before-seen activity. Through this data, we’re gaining a new understanding of animal migration, what is causing it, and how different species are adapting to climate change and rapid changes to their ecosystems.
In 2001—before the Internet of Things was much more than a sci-fi-like fantasy, before even half of the United States was regularly online—professor of ecology and evolutionary biology Martin Wikelski had an idea for a global network of sensors that could provide never-before accessible insight into the activities of animals who live well outside of the human-dominated parts of the planet.
The “Internet of Animals” known as ICARUS (International Cooperation for Animal Research Using Space) went from idea to reality in 2018 when, after nearly two decades of laying groundwork, a receiver was launched to the International Space Station and embedded on the Russian portion of the orbiting science laboratory, where it functioned as a central satellite-style receiver, collecting data from more than 3,500 animals that had been tagged with tiny trackers.
According to Uschi Müller, ICARUS Project Coordinator and member of the Department of Migration Team at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany, the ICARUS receiver collected the data from the trackers and sent it to a ground station, where the information was then uploaded to Movebank, an open source database that hosts animal sensor data for researchers and wildlife managers to freely access.
The original version of ICARUS was groundbreaking but limited. “The ISS only covers an area up to 55 degrees North and 55 degrees South within its flight path,” explained Müller. Mechanical issues on ISS knocked the network offline in 2020, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 brought the tracking activity to a grinding halt.
“The dependence on a single ICARUS payload…demonstrated the vulnerability of the former infrastructure,” Müller said. Animals continued to carry the trackers, a burden that was no longer producing benefits for potentially understanding and protecting them. And the sudden absence in the database that counts on regular updates carried the potential for harmful consequences to scientific research.
While it’s hard to say getting plunged back into darkness is ever a benefit to those who value data and information, the event was illuminating on its own. It sent the ICARUS team back to the drawing board, which also allowed them to build a system that wouldn’t just get them back online but would offer fail-safes that could mitigate risks of future outages.
“What was initially a shock for all the scientists involved very quickly turned into a euphoric ‘Plan B’ and the development of a new, much more powerful and much cheaper CubeSat system, flanked by a terrestrial observation system,” Müller said.
The space segment of the new system will include multiple payloads, the first of which will be launched in 2025 in partnership with the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich. It will be the first five planned launches, which will send CubeSat satellites, nanosatellites that will hang in polar orbit and provide coverage across the entire planet rather than a limited range.
They will work in collaboration with a terrestrial “Internet of Things” style network that will be able to generate real-time data from the ground. The result, according to Müller, will be “tagged animals can be observed much more frequently, more reliably and in every part of the world.”
These receivers will be picking up data from upgraded tags, which the ICARUS team has been working tirelessly to shrink down to a size that minimizes invasiveness for the animal. The tags that will be used for the latest version of the ICARUS system will weigh just 0.95 grams, but according to Müller, their transmitters have gotten incredibly small in recent years.
“Thanks to the continuous technical development of animal transmitters, which now weigh just as little as 0.08 grams and are extremely powerful, even insects such as butterflies and bees as well as the smallest bats can be tagged for the first time,” she said.
Once the new ICARUS system is online, Müller and the team expect to see the clouded vision of the animal kingdom continue to clear up. “The migration routes and the behavior and interactions of animals about which almost nothing is known to date can be researched,” she said of the project. “We continue to expect great interest in the scientific world to use this system and to continuously develop and optimize it.”