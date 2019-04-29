In God we trust. All others must bring data

Data Science is a key element when working with AI, Monitoring and Automation. You use Data Science to analyze and group data, create correlations, look for clusters and essentially gain insights into data, that you cannot get from standard reporting of the tools and systems creating and storing the data. Most Data Scientists use either Python or R to perform this work.

My personal experiences with Data Science are mainly related to Service Management, where we use Data Science to analyze ticket data, Incidents, Changes, Problems, Request for Service, CSAT and more to identify specific patterns and automation potential, which in turn leads to a number of recommendations for how to make the Service Desk and Service Management processes more effective and less resource consuming.

However, it’s not just a matter of getting a ticket dump and applying Data Science. You also need to understand the context of the data you’re analyzing, how it’s being used and what processes, it is supporting. Data Science, by itself, does not add value, unless you understand the context of the data you’re analyzing. It might seem obvious, but there sometimes seems to be a misperception, that:

It doesn’t work like that.