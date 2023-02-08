How to optimize AWS cloud costs

The AWS operating expense (OpEx) model charges clients for the capacity available for different resources regardless of whether they’re fully utilized or not. Clients can purchase instances in different sizes and types, but often default to buying the largest instance available to ensure performance. Rightsizing resources is the process of matching instance types and sizes to workload performance and capacity requirements. To optimize costs, rightsizing resources must be done on a continuous basis, however, organizations often rightsize reactively like, for example, after executing a “lift and shift” cloud migration or development.

AWS clients can use the AWS Cost Explorer rightsizing recommendations to rightsize their Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, however, these recommendations are generated based on historical utilization and don’t consider important metrics, such as memory utilization, without using third-party monitoring tools or Amazon CloudWatch.

Let’s see how IBM Turbonomic software helps clients rightsize Amazon EC2 instances through percentile-based scaling. The diagrams depict the IBM Turbonomic UI. Diagram A shows the application stack. The supply chain on the left represents the resource relationships that the Turbonomic software maps out from the business application down to the cloud region and can include other components, such as container pods, storage volumes, virtual machines (VMs) and more—depending on the infrastructure that supports the application. This full-stack understanding is what makes Turbonomic recommendations trustworthy and gives cloud engineers and operations the confidence to automate. For this particular AWS account, the Turbonomic software has identified 110 pending scaling actions.