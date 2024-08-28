How the right data and AI foundation can empower a successful ESG strategy

Having fact-based data can help with understanding performance and measuring progress against broad-based ESG goals; insights generated from this data can help organizations further their ESG programs as well as drive operational efficiency; and credible environmental reporting should be supported by factual data. To further the above, organizations should have the right foundation that consists of a modern data governance approach and data architecture. By implementing a modern data architecture, you can set your organization up to gain insights quickly since users have self-service access to data relevant to their roles regardless of where it resides.

Once you have identified your data requirements, you might need to acquire data from various operational systems and applications, integrate them and organize them for easy access by stakeholders across your organizations. These stakeholders may include real estate, finance, HR, and procurement teams as well as the sustainability team. Everyone would be using the same data set to make informed decisions which may range from goal setting to prioritizing investments in sustainability.