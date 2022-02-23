How to ensure data quality, value, and reliability

Managing data is like running a marathon. Many factors determine the end result, and it is a long process. However, suppose a runner trips and hurts her ankle at that first mile. In that case, she will not successfully complete the marathon. Similarly, if data isn’t monitored as early as ingestion, the rest of the pipeline will be negatively impacted.

How can we ensure data governance during this first mile of the data journey?

Data enters the pipeline from various sources: external APIs, data drops from outside providers, pulling from a database, and others. Monitoring data at the ingestion points ensures data engineers can gain proactive observability of the data coming in.

This enables them to wrangle and fix data to assure the process is healthy and reliable from the get-go.

By gaining proactive observability of data pipelines, data engineers can: