Four Benefits of Applying AI-Led Automation to Document Processing

Applying deep learning’s neural networks and the scalable processing power of the cloud, AI-led automation tools are poised to close the information gap between people, documents, and machines. This new power can deliver four essential benefits to workers and their enterprises:

1. Faster return on investment

AI-led automation document processing tools can be set up, configured, and trained in days or weeks (rather than months or years). No-code document modeling saves time otherwise spent potentially creating hundreds of document templates, granular scripted rules, and information locators. With a lower total cost of ownership, enterprises can apply automated document processing to a wide range of documents to realize ROI faster compared to traditional tools.

2. Improved operational flexibility

AI with deep learning enables rapid document modeling and training so that new, never-processed documents can be quickly added to the document processing system. And, with reduced lead times, enterprises can respond quickly to new opportunities by creating new document processing applications without increasing staffing. No-code modeling enables non-specialized workers to quickly train and manage the system, further reducing demand for highly skilled technical staff.

3. Faster operational responsiveness and compliance transparency

Up until now, most AI services for document processing were available as API services that simply accepted documents and returned results in a text file. AI-led automation can now support “human-in-the-loop” validation that delivers document classification and extraction results to the person submitting the document. This enables fast and responsive information verification and correction in near-real-time. Front-line workers can quickly make corrections or request additional information while collaborating with customers, partners, or other external stakeholders. This saves time and ensures better data accuracy and transparency to everyone involved in a business process.

4. Digital transformation acceleration

Many enterprises are struggling to gain traction in their digital transformation journey, with an estimated USD 900B of investment going to waste in 2018 (link resides outside of ibm.com). [4] Insufficient access to operational data — much of it stored in documents — is a critical barrier to sustainable transformation. By automating document processing, enterprises can not only lower their cost threshold, but also power-up automated workflows and systems with a wide source of valuable data. The information within these newly processed documents as well as data gathered about how the documents are handled can yield important insights for further process refinement and improvements in operational performance.