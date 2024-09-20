Driving value: The untapped potential of FSMA Rule 204(d) data

Together with the FDA, IBM Food Trust is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable food system for all. IBM Food Trust is a purpose-built solution to help facilitate the exact traceability that the new FDA ruling is mandating. Over the past eight years, the platform has established a network of over 900 partners, including farmers, producers, suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and others, to securely store and share data throughout the global food industry.

The solution supports Global Standards One (GS1) and Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability (GDST) open standards, aligning with the critical tracking events (CTEs) and KDEs that the FDA defined. This alignment helps businesses effectively meet the traceability requirements they need for regulatory compliance.

To support FSMA Rule 204(d) compliance, the platform offers specific capabilities that make it easier for companies of all types to collect and store the required data. IBM Food Trust continually evaluates the data on the platform, helping you maintain the necessary data and meet your compliance obligations so that you’re prepared when the FDA sends you a request.

After you’ve onboarded your data to IBM Food Trust, the platform can help you trace your products both up and downstream throughout your supply chain to manage an investigation. With the click of a button, it can also generate reports in the exact format required by the FDA.

IBM and iFoodDS have also partnered to offer a joint offering called iFoodDS Trace Exchange with IBM Food Trust®. This offering will provide businesses in the food industry and their suppliers a comprehensive, scalable and secure traceability solution that meets the requirements of FSMA Rule 204.

Under the partnership, IBM will provide the back-end data processing and storage capabilities on the IBM Food Trust network. iFoodDS will provide a suite of applications and deep industry knowledge to assist companies with onboarding and organizational change needed to collect the required KDEs and CTEs.

