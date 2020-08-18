Disrupting veterinary medicine and credentialing through blockchain

We recognized the need for a shift in focus to skills and competencies, allowing the learner to perpetually build their educational record, demonstrate their skills, and deliver on the promise of lifelong learning. There has been strong alignment around this concept within the veterinary profession, and in fact, veterinary academic leaders have been working for years to create a roadmap that would allow a transition to competency-based curricula.

The challenge was how to create a framework that would allow that shift to occur? The solution had to be flexible enough to be appropriate for both formal academic credentials as well as post-graduate learning, be able to map skills and competencies, and have the technological rigor to be utilized as a single source of truth for sharing validated and searchable learning credentials, skills and certifications. This broad set of requirements drove us to envision a blockchain-enabled solution, and IBM’s expertise in the application of blockchain to talent transformation led to our initial conversations.

As our work with IBM evolved, the concept of “blockchain as a team sport” became central to the process, and it became clear that to bring our vision of a learning credential network for the veterinary industry to fruition, we would need to create an ecosystem around the idea.

One of my first conversations towards the realization of this ecosystem was with Dr. Jason Johnson (link resides outside ibm.com), a close friend and colleague in the veterinary profession, and the Dean of the Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine. Jason is an innovator in the veterinary learning space and brought a key perspective from the academic side of veterinary medicine, creating valuable balance and synergy with my private practice-based experience at Ethos.

We spent the next 18 months building an industry consortium, consisting of key stakeholders representing academic institutions, private practice groups, membership associations, continuing education providers, employers, learners, and regulatory and licensing bodies. Only through the creation of such a robust ecosystem could the Vet LCN be successful.