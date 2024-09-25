5 steps to develop a data automation strategy

Data automation is a complex process that benefits from a strategic evaluation before implementation. Responsible parties should evaluate which data processes are taking up the most time. This can include processes that have redundant manual steps, like data entry, integration or analysis, or those that require excessive time and energy from a data team.

Once the processes to target for data automation are identified, the next step is to evaluate those processes looking into the manual steps of each process or pipeline. By looking into these tasks, the organization might choose different directions to take or focus more attention on one pipeline over the other based on the complexity of the automation.

What to do: Seek out processes that can save data teams the most time and yield the highest return on investment. By strategically evaluating and ranking the processes, leaders can create a proper data automation strategy. This can help data teams and engineers focus on deriving insights and more productive workflows than those from traditional data management.

Identify what tasks require automation and rank them from most to least complex. While time-consuming, this is a worthwhile exercise as it relates to an organization’s long-term data automation and data management efforts. Separately, understand the technology requirements for automating the tasks at hand and make sure they align to your capabilities and business goals.