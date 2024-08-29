Demystifying Direct Link Offerings

Currently, IBM Cloud Direct Link has two offerings — Dedicated and Connect — whereas Direct Link on Classic has four offerings: —Dedicated, Connect, Exchange and Dedicated Hosting.

Note: The “on Classic” 1.0 version of Exchange and Connect are combined into the latest Connect offering. Also, Dedicated Hosting is currently in development for 2022.

Property comparison

Default BGP IP address range for automation

Direct Link: 169.254.0.0/16

169.254.0.0/16 Direct Link on Classic: 10.254.0.0/16

Manual IP address range supported

Direct Link: 172.16.0.0/12, 192.168.0.0/16, 10.254.0.0/16, any public IP addresses

any public IP addresses Direct Link on Classic: None

BGP ASN supported

Direct Link: Allowed to use any ASN outside these blocked ranges: 0 , 13884 , 36351 , 64512 , 64513 , 65100 , 65201‍–‍65234 , 65402‍–‍65433 , 65500 and 4201065000‍–‍4201065999

Allowed to use any ASN outside these blocked ranges: , , , , , , , , and Direct Link on Classic: Allowed to use any ASN outside these blocked ranges: 0 , 13884 , 36351 , 64512 , 64513 , 65100 , 65201‍–‍65234 , 65402‍–‍65433 , 65500 , and 4201065000‍–‍4201065999

Billing

Direct Link: Metered based on the data utilization and unmetered flat rate support.

Metered based on the data utilization and unmetered flat rate support. Direct Link on Classic: Supports only monthly flat rate billing.

VPC connectivity

Direct Link: Supports connectivity to multiple VPCs and connects to SoftLayer classic networks.

Supports connectivity to multiple VPCs and connects to SoftLayer classic networks. Direct Link on Classic: No VPC connectivity — can connect only to SoftLayer classic networks.

Cross-account connectivity

Direct Link: Allows VPC connectivity between IBM Cloud accounts, except for classic-access VPCs (see Adding a cross-account (VPC only) connection for details).

Allows VPC connectivity between IBM Cloud accounts, except for classic-access VPCs (see Adding a cross-account (VPC only) connection for details). Direct Link on Classic: Allows classic network connectivity within the account only.

Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP)

Direct Link: Supports BYOIP for non-overlapping RFC-1918 IP ranges between VPC networks and on-premise networks (see Routing considerations for IANA-registered IP assignments for details).

Supports BYOIP for non-overlapping RFC-1918 IP ranges between VPC networks and on-premise networks (see Routing considerations for IANA-registered IP assignments for details). Direct Link on Classic: No BYOIP support.

Pricing

Direct Link: Free global routing.

Free global routing. Direct Link on Classic: Global routing has a monthly flat rate charge.

Automation

Direct Link: Automation for Dedicated and Connect offerings. Fully automated single-click ordering experience with the providers Packet Fabric, Cologix, British Telecom and DE-CIX. For automation information, see Provider-specific instructions.

Automation for Dedicated and Connect offerings. Fully automated single-click ordering experience with the providers Packet Fabric, Cologix, British Telecom and DE-CIX. For automation information, see Provider-specific instructions. Direct Link on Classic: Full automation for Equinix Exchange and Colt Connect offerings. The rest of the ordering process is partially automated and requires manual configuration.

Locations

Direct Link: All MZRs have Direct Link (2.0) offering support. SZR support is being rolled out on a location-by-location basis.

All MZRs have Direct Link (2.0) offering support. SZR support is being rolled out on a location-by-location basis. Direct Link on Classic: All IBM Cloud data centers and PoP locations have Direct Link on Classic support.

MACsec

Direct Link: MACsec support is available in CHI01 and WDC02. Compatible with Cisco switches.

MACsec support is available in CHI01 and WDC02. Compatible with Cisco switches. Direct Link on Classic: No support

100G NNI

Direct Link: Selected MZRs have higher Connect speeds: 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps support via 100G NNIs

Selected MZRs have higher Connect speeds: 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps support via 100G NNIs Direct Link on Classic: No support

Account in VRF

Direct Link: If the account is used for VPC connectivity only, there is no need to migrate to VRF. If SoftLayer classic network connectivity is required, then the account needs a VRF migration.

If the account is used for VPC connectivity only, there is no need to migrate to VRF. If SoftLayer classic network connectivity is required, then the account needs a VRF migration. Direct Link on Classic: VRF migration is required.

BGP authentication

Direct Link: Supported for Dedicated and Connect offerings through automation. Need to store the MD5 secret in Key Protect or an HPCS instance in the customer account.

Supported for Dedicated and Connect offerings through automation. Need to store the MD5 secret in Key Protect or an HPCS instance in the customer account. Direct Link on Classic: You can open an IBM Support ticket to enable this feature for all Direct Link on Classic offerings.

Configuration details for Direct Link offerings

Note: BGP authentication key setup details are mentioned in Setting up BGP Message Digest 5 (MD5) authentication keys.