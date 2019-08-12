Data Virtualization: The Evolution of the Data Lake

The problem with all this new data is that the majority of it is unstructured (to learn more about unstructured data, see “Structured vs. Unstructured Data: What’s the Difference?“). Storing and analyzing it has far exceeded the capacity of the traditional relational database management systems (RDBMS).

For businesses, the challenge was to find a way to incorporate these unstructured sources of data with their traditional business data, such as customer and sales information. This would provide a 360 degree view of their customers’ buying habits, and it would help a company make more targeted and strategic decisions on how to increase business.

This dilemma produced the concept of the data lake. A data lake is, essentially, a large holding area for raw data. They are low cost, highly scalable, and able to support extremely large data volumes and accept data in its native raw format from a wide variety of data sources.

The repository of choice has been primarily Hadoop. Hadoop allows you to store combinations of both structured and unstructured data. Hadoop is essentially a massive parallel file system which allows you to process large amounts of data in a timely fashion. The data can be analyzed via different methods, such as MapReduce, Hive (SQL), and, more recently, Apache Spark.

In the video “What is a Data Lake?”, Adam Kocoloski (IBM Fellow & VP, Cloud Databases) gives an overview of data lakes, their architecture, and how they can allow you to drive insights and optimizations across your organizations: