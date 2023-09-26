Child support systems modernization: The time is now

The majority of today’s child support systems are dated, first-generation systems that are now more than 25 years old. These systems need modernization to meet the evolving needs of children and families in the 21st century. With more than 20% of families and children supported by these systems, the impact is significant.

Today’s constituents are interested in engaging with services using modern, consumer-friendly technologies, platforms and devices. Families also expect interactive experiences that drive outcomes tailored to their needs.

The existing systems were simply not designed to provide a family-centric approach to service delivery and do not have the capabilities or features needed to realize that type of approach. Markedly, most states are at least in the planning stages of modernizing these systems.

To respond to the new requirements and expectations of state-provided child support services, these systems must:

Empower families to get help when, where and how they need it, including via virtual and real-time communication mechanisms.

Provide quick and transparent services to ease family stress and frustration in times of need.

Be intuitive and user-friendly in order to reduce inefficiencies and manual effort for both families and caseworkers.

Automate routine tasks to allow caseworkers to provide more personalized services and build relationships with families.

Empower caseworkers with online tools to collaborate with colleagues and access knowledge repositories.

Though there are many challenges when it comes to child support system modernization, with a proven approach to mainframe application modernization, it is possible to facilitate technical application migrations while maintaining consistency in business functions.