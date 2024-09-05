Calculate the Benefits of AIOps

An investment in an AIOps solution can be a hefty one, not to mention stressful due to the unknown returns. However, as an IT Operations professional, you know that it’s essential in order to confidently assess, diagnose and resolve incidents across mission-critical workloads.

Now, imagine having a tool that could quantify the potential benefits ahead of time — literally in minutes. You’d have the much-needed peace of mind in knowing the tangible benefits gained by reducing event noise and being able to quickly diagnose and resolve incidents before they turn into outages.

Access the IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps benefits calculator.



There’s no need to imagine anymore. Our new calculator is available and can rapidly assess your maturity level with AIOps and translate the potential benefits. It’ll help you answer key questions ranging from the average hours it takes to resolve an IT outage or incident to the average cost of downtime per outage.

From there, sit back and let the tool do the calculations that demonstrate the positive impact that IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps can provide.