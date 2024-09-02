Building a Better Tomorrow by Coming Together to Advance Sustainability Today

I am often impressed with how younger generations are not only showing real concern for protecting the environment and combating climate change but also taking meaningful action to change the future.

For example, a recent consumer study by IBM determined that the pandemic has in fact shifted consumer views on sustainability. While all age groups are now looking for brands and retailers to help them shop more sustainably, the research found Gen Z and millennials are leading the way. In fact, roughly half of consumers in this age range who responded are using greener transportation options and changing their daily habits to reduce their environmental impact.

Why is this important? Because these generations are not only consumers, but they are also employees, shareholders and voters.

Especially as Gen Z continues to join the workforce, they bring with them a desire for a sustainable economy and personal ethics that directly impact where they work, where they live and what brands they engage with.

To help build a more sustainable future — for the younger generation and all those who will come after them — it’s up to all of us to come together.