A software engineer’s guide to becoming a blockchain developer

As a software engineer, what do I need to learn to become a blockchain developer? (link resides outside ibm.com) originally appeared on Quora (link resides outside ibm.com): the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.
Answer (link resides outside ibm.com) by IBM Blockchain (link resides outside ibm.com), providing blockchain solutions, services and expertise, on Quora (link resides outside ibm.com):
Jerry Cuomo (link resides outside ibm.com), IBM Fellow and Vice President Blockchain Technologies
As a software engineer, what do I need to learn to become a blockchain developer?
In the world of The Linux Foundation’s (link resides outside ibm.com) Hyperledger (link resides outside ibm.com), and specifically Hyperledger Fabric, the answer is simple: you’ve already learned the basics of what you need to know to be a blockchain developer! We’ve taken a stance that Hyperledger should support a variety of programming languages, ones that developers are very familiar with such as Java, Javascript, and Go Lang, so writing chaincode and smart contracts really could be done with things you’ve already learned.
We’ve applied that same philosophy to the VS Code extension, which is the most popular integrated development environment developers use. I think it’s fundamental and it helps everybody to bring the blockchain to the developer and not have the developer go and overly bend or change to get to blockchain.
I think that fidelity in “this is what I’ve learned” versus, for example, other blockchains that use lesser known languages and environments. I would say these tend to be more error-prone for a developer who is not familiar with such a language because bugs are more likely to occur in environments that you’re less familiar with. So we want to ensure a robustness of what developers develop, to leverage what they already know, and bring blockchain to them in a form of tools and languages that they’ve already studied.
So as I said our goal is to bring blockchain to the developer. With that said, if you’re a new developer here’s some tips:
Learn more about blockchain today
Start developing with the open source Hyperledger Fabric and IBM Blockchain