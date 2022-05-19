A lot can happen in 10 seconds

When would 10 seconds become a big deal? When it comes to application performance.

For cloud-native microservices applications, 10 seconds is a really long time.

The things that can happen to your applications in 10 seconds are inexhaustible and most are not good.

But, before we dive into the details about what could happen to your applications, let’s look at some real-world events that show what can happen in 10 seconds:

Usain Bolt can win the 100-meter gold medal at the Olympics—in 9.58 seconds, to be exact.

A traffic light can change from green to yellow to red.

Users decide in 10 seconds if they want to stay on your website.

Cure your hiccups.

Defog your mirror after a shower.

Fold a t-shirt in two moves.

Do all kinds of mental math.

Solve a Rubik’s Cube in 2 moves.

Pick a lock with a paperclip.

We particularly like the Usain Bolt example because that amount of distance is a long way to run in less than 10 seconds.

For cloud-native application performance and availability, 10 seconds is an eternity. Transactions are zipping around across the internet, keeping the wheels of commerce well-lubricated.

What can happen in 10 seconds if something goes wrong? Well, thousands of transactions can experience delay or crash and not complete at all.

With this type of problem, revenue can drop due to lost sales. Customers will abandon shopping carts and your site and find another place to buy what they want. And your brand image can suffer.

Why, then, would it be acceptable for observability tools that capture metrics slowly or worse sample and aggregate metrics and traces? How can a platform like that be viewed as equivalent to an observability platform, such as the IBM® Instana® platform that gathers and contextualizes information at the speed of modern microservices. They allow the problems described above to linger for an extended period of time until the information you need to remediate the problem is available.