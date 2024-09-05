7 data considerations to underpin your decarbonization journey

After COVID-19, our next great crisis is climate change and many organizations are heeding the lessons learned in 2020 by planning actions now to reduce their long-term climate impact. A key part of this journey is a commitment to decarbonize.
While emission reduction tactics may vary by industry and organization, many organizations are following an increasingly popular pathway to carbon reduction that typically involves a combination of operational energy efficiency initiatives, building retrofits, on-site or off-site renewable energy and carbon offsets to negate unavoidable emissions.
Emissions reduction strategies begin with two essential ingredients: a verifiable and robust data foundation and a financial-grade greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions accounting process.
In over a decade of supporting organizations along their decarbonization journey, we are constantly reminded that data capture and management present a challenge for many. While sustainability performance is increasingly being used to assess organizational performance in a manner akin to the way investors use financial data, the deeply embedded and highly developed structures and processes for capturing and managing financial data do not always exist for sustainability and energy data.
So how can organizations prepare their data to accelerate their emission reduction goals? This article outlines tried and tested guidelines for establishing a financial-grade, best practice sustainability data foundation.
Your data must be structured in a way that best supports the decarbonization target you have set in place. Consider which types of data your organization needs to capture and how the data should be tagged and aggregated. Your sustainability data management software should support the tagging of data at the account or meter level, which can be aggregated to locations and further aggregated into groups.
Tips:
The data required for setting and implementing decarbonization strategies is often scattered across various internal systems throughout the organization, many of which may be incompatible, or the data may be held by suppliers who do not have systems and processes in place to share it. To complete your data foundation, your team needs to determine how it will source the data it needs on an ongoing basis.
Tips:
Consumption data informs decarbonization strategies, and sourcing this data from utility providers via utility meters is the gold standard.
This seems straightforward until you consider that there are thousands of utility providers with different rules and processes for data provision. This creates variability in each utilities’ willingness and ability to provide data, which creates difficulties, particularly for organizations with multiple facilities in different geographic locations.
Tips:
Data-driven decision-making is only valuable if the data is accurate, complete and up-to-date. Effective data management requires dedicated attention to detail, ownership and diligence.
Tips:
Data is an increasingly valuable resource for guiding business decisions, so it should be made accessible to both internal and external stakeholders.
If this process is outsourced, remember that this data poses as much of a business risk as financial data and the governance structure to protect it should be similar.
Tips:
The audit process is a critical step to validating reported progress. While the outcome is important to the organization’s governance, the steps to achieve audit-ready, traceable data can be challenging.
Tips:
The responsibility for energy and sustainability data management cannot fall solely on the sustainability team. There is much to be learned from organizations that have successfully tackled this particular challenge. GPT, one of Australia’s leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), successfully introduced policies and procedures to drive company-wide engagement in data capture and management.
Tips:
As is the case for all strategic decision making, data must lie at the heart of any effective emissions reduction strategy—to inform strategy and tactics, and to deliver robust and verifiable reporting.
Investors are including sustainability outcomes in their evaluation of organizational performance. Therefore, processes and tools to capture and manage emissions data must meet the same robust requirements applied to financial data.
However, there are challenges associated with capturing and managing the data required to support decarbonization. Each challenge is addressable with forward planning and focused effort. Based on over a decade of supporting organizations in managing and reporting on sustainability and energy performance, Envizi has found that the areas where many organizations see challenges are:
Sustainability and energy teams willing to tackle these challenges will reap the benefits of a financial-grade data foundation to underpin their decarbonization efforts.
