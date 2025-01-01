Swaroop George Kariath Associate Partner, Energy, Environment and Utilities

Swaroop George Kariath is an Associate Partner at IBM, with deep expertise in the Energy & Utilities sector. A certified Scaled Agile practitioner, PMP credential-holder, and adept AI & cloud technologist, Swaroop is passionate about delivering measurable business outcomes through digital innovation.

Over his career, Swaroop has led high-impact initiatives across grid modernization, renewable integration, EV infrastructure, and sustainability. He frequently contributes thought leadership on topics such as the energy transition and the digital transformation of utilities.

Swaroop combines deep technical acumen with practical delivery leadership. He thrives at the intersection of strategy and implementation, partnering with utilities to scale intelligent solutions—AI-powered workflows, predictive analytics, and digital operations—that drive resilience, sustainability, and customer-centric performance.