Surabhi Luthra Product Manager - IT Automation, IBM

Surabhi is the Product manager at IBM. She is leading integrations portfolio for Instana focussed on integration with Turbo and driving synergies around performance & cost optimization, GenAI and sustainability. Surabhi brings with her 14 years of experience in telecom and software. She started her career with Nokia in pre-sales and has had multiple roles in product and program management. In her last role she was responsible for defining the Managed Services Cloud strategy for Bell Canada and instrumental in building up the Bell business marketplace from zero to one. Surabhi is PMP certified and completed her Engineering from India and is currently based out of Greater Toronto area.