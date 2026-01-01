Romit Bhatia Associate Partner, IBM Consulting

Romit Bhatia is an Associate Partner at IBM, focused on engineering the data backbone for the agentic AI future. He helps enterprises move from AI ideas to real-world outcomes by building simple, trusted, and scalable data foundations that enable AI at scale.

With over 17 years of experience across data, AI, and executive advisory, Romit concentrates on what matters most—modern data platforms, governance, and operating models that allow AI systems to act, learn, and generate measurable business value.

Romit is a member of the Forbes Technology Council, a bestselling co-author of The AI Advantage, a RetailWire BrainTrust member, and a certified cloud business executive across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).