Rodrigo Ceron Senior Managing Consultant

Rodrigo Ceron is an IBM Master Inventor and Senior Managing Consultant in IBM Systems Lab Services. He has 19 years of experience in the Linux and UNIX arena and has been working for IBM for 15+ years, where he has received eight intellectual property patents. He graduated with honors in Computer Engineering from the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and holds an IEEE CSDA credential. He’s also an IBM Expert Certified IT Specialist. His responsibilities are to engage customers worldwide to deliver highly specialized consulting, implementation, and skill transfer services in his areas of expertise: cognitive and artificial intelligence, SAP HANA, IBM Spectrum Scale, Linux on Power, Power Systems High Availability and Performance. He has also been fostering business development by presenting these topics at IBM conferences globally and writing technical content, such as Redbooks publications, DeveloperWorks articles and blog posts.