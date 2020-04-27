Your data’s been prepared: Now train the AI model

I recently wrote about how important data preparation is in the lifecycle of an AI project. Providing good data to an AI model is key to making it thrive. However, training it also plays an important role and can impose a few challenges.

An AI model learns by repetition. If you don’t train a model enough, it can’t properly adjust the weights of its neural network. (Read my overview of AI stages for a primer on training and inferencing.) The way you train it also impacts its usefulness and accuracy when it tries to provide an answer to an input with real data. Effectively training an AI model is comparable in some ways to teaching a child in school through repeated instruction, exercises and tests.

Let’s analyze how this works. When you’re training an AI model, first you need to feed it with data. It will try to learn and then go through a test. In each test, the model is scored against the expected answer to determine the accuracy of the model. Ideally, we want an accuracy as close as possible to 100 percent. When the AI model begins learning from training data, it yields low accuracy, meaning it doesn’t yet understand what we’re trying to make it achieve. Thus, to improve its accuracy, it is repetitively exposed to rounds of training. Each round is called an epoch (iteration), and the model is benchmarked again at the end. A child at school, similarly, might not do well in early tests but through repetitive learning can improve until a desired score is reached.

Figure 1 shows the training of a model. Notice how accuracy improves with the number of epochs. The final accuracy of this model, however, is still at around just 60 percent.