Jesus M. Olivera Senior AI Engineer, IBM

Jesus M. Olivera is a Senior AI Engineer at IBM, bringing over 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. With a bachelor's degree in finance from the State University of New York and a master's degree in data science from Yeshiva University in New York City, he combines financial expertise with advanced data science. In his role, he works closely with clients, delivering meaningful technical and strategic solutions that drive business value. He plays a pivotal role in leveraging the power of data and AI to optimize operations, identify growth opportunities, and mitigate risks. Through his expertise in robust governance, regulatory compliance, internal audit, and leveraging IBM technologies, he ensures that data is effectively harnessed to derive actionable insights for clients. At IBM, Jesus continues to be a driving force in the field of data science and AI, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices to provide clients with transformative solutions that unlock the true potential of their data. Embracing an innovation mindset, and as a hands-on inventor, he thrives turning ideas into tangible realities.