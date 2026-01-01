Jan Ploeg Data & AI Strategy and Implementation in Aviation

Jan Ploeg believes intelligent automation starts with process mining. With more than two decades of experience in data analytics, he is passionate about helping enterprises uncover the stories hidden within their process data—stories that reveal improvement opportunities, automation potential, and measurable business value.

Jan focuses not only on cost savings but also on addressing critical challenges such as workforce shortages and sustainability goals. Once these insights are uncovered, he works with organizations to turn them into action, delivering real outcomes and making the promise of the hybrid workforce a reality.

He brings this vision to life through pragmatic delivery, leveraging Agile, waterfall, or hybrid approaches based on what best serves the organization and its goals.