Ivan Dovgan STSM - watsonx Assistant for Z Architect, IBM

Ivan Dovgan is a seasoned professional with a distinguished career at IBM, specializing in IBM Z hardware and software. His passion for new technologies and innovation has driven him to lead numerous projects and initiatives across the company.

Ivan has been a lead engineer in various projects, spearheading the architecture and launch of several products, including IBM z/OS Cloud Broker and IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack. His expertise extends to hybrid cloud, enterprise computing, machine learning, security, and other critical areas.